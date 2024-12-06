Sporting Kansas City signs homegrowns Ian James, Jack Kortkamp

At age 16, James and Kortkamp are respectively the league’s youngest defender and goalkeeper currently signed to MLS contracts. They are SKC’s first homegrown additions since Jake Davis in August 2021.

Both players are under contract through 2027 with club options for 2028-29. To complete the transaction, Sporting KC acquired James and Kortkamp’s homegrown priorities from Minnesota United FC .

Proud to have these two in Sporting Blue 🔵 #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/0sZMjoX74k

James is the fourth-youngest signing in SKC history. The 6-foot-2 center back has represented Sporting at the U-14 through U-19 youth levels and broke into the US U-16 and U-17 national teams earlier this year.

James played 10 matches for Sporting KC II during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. He also participated in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.

Kortkamp becomes Sporting’s youngest goalkeeper in club history and their fifth-youngest player overall. He represented Sporting at the U-14 through U-19 levels and last spring led their U-17s to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Generation adidas Cup alongside James.