Sporting Kansas City sign defender Ben Sweat

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Sporting Kansas City filled an important offseason need on Monday, signing free agent left back Ben Sweat to a two-year contract with a club option for 2024.

"I'm very excited to be joining Sporting KC," Sweat said in a statement. "This is a winning club and organization that is a top team in the league every year. I want to come to Kansas City, work my hardest for the fans and put some silver on my shelves.”

Sweat, 30, brings eight years of MLS experience to Children’s Mercy Park and has made 102 MLS appearances with 89 starts between the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Sweat was selected in the first round of the 2014 MLS SuperDraft by the Columbus Crew and spent much of his first professional season on loan with second-division Dayton Dutch Lions.

After consecutive seasons with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the North American Soccer League, Sweat signed with New York City FC following a successful trial in 2017. He had a breakout first season with the Cityzens, tallying a goal and finishing third on the team with six assists, while starting 25 of his 26 appearances.

Sweat was selected by Inter Miami CF with the first overall pick in the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft and appeared in 22 of the club's 23 regular-season matches during their inaugural MLS campaign in 2020.

Last December, Sweat was traded to Austin FC for their expansion season and started the first two matches in club history before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in April.

Internationally, Sweat has two caps for the US men's national team after competing for the U-20 side in 2010.

Sporting entered the offseason without a natural left back on their roster after both Luis Martins and Amadou Dia departed.

