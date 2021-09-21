NYCFC, Red Bulls sense pressure of "special, unique" double-derby week

Under normal circumstances, a Hudson River Derby week is among the most anticipated fixtures on the calendar.

But few things have been normal in the last 20 months, so with a helping hand from Mother Nature postponing this season's first attempted meeting between the New York Red Bulls and NYCFC, why not play twice in one week?

The Red Bulls host NYCFC on Wednesday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), then make the short trek to face NYCFC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Both teams are up for it.

“This is New York City in our stadium. In our stadium, we make the rules and we keep the rhythm,” RBNY head coach Gerhard Struber told media on a virtual press conference. “The boys are so hungry to win this game. That’s it, not more.”

The stakes are high for both the blue and red sides of the rivalry.

NYCFC are yet to separate themselves from the pack in the Eastern Conference, sitting in third place on 38 points, surprisingly only four points above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line. Tenth-placed Columbus Crew are only seven points adrift of the Cityzens, who eye Nashville SC three points ahead of them in the East. It’s a jumbled field, both for hosting a Round One playoff match as well as just qualifying.

“We’re not thinking about [RBNY] at all,” Deila said. “All we’re thinking about is that we need six points. That’s what we want. There are a lot of teams behind us coming and winning a lot of games, we want to finish as high as possible. Our goal is to be No. 2 to give us the best position for the playoffs.”

The Red Bulls are hanging on at the fringes of the playoff race. If NYCFC were to take all six points, or even four, it would virtually eliminate RBNY from playoff contention and snap their 11-year playoff streak.

“This is a very special, unique week,” Struber said. “It’s very interesting what we can create this week, we need wins. We need points to realize the playoffs. It’s a must-have to pick up the necessary points, every player understands what this week means for us. We’re ready for a big fight on Wednesday, to leave everything on the field to win this game.”