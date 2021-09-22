MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese targeted by Chivas, multiple Liga MX clubs

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Dennis te Kloese LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese is receiving serious interest and offers from Liga MX clubs, MLSsoccer.com has learned. Chivas Guadalajara are among those targeting him.

The guaranteed portion of te Kloese’s contract expires at the end of the 2021 season, though the Galaxy have a club option for 2022, according to The Athletic. He originally joined the Galaxy in 2019.

Te Kloese has deep experience in Mexico and with Chivas specifically.

The Dutch-born executive was named scouting director of Chivas in 2003 before becoming director of soccer for now-defunct MLS club Chivas USA from 2005-08. Te Kloese later worked with the Mexican soccer federation, where he served as director of Mexico’s youth national teams before being promoted to serving as director of all Mexico’s national teams.

The Galaxy made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs during his first season, though fell short in 2020, leading to the departure of head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto. This past offseason LA hired Greg Vanney as head coach and embarked upon a roster upheaval that fast-tracked their rebuild, currently sitting at fourth place in the Western Conference standings. The club acquired the likes of Rayan Raveloson, Kevin Cabral, Samuel Grandsir, Dejan Joveljic and more.

Te Kloese has focused on the Galaxy's academy as well and oversaw the integration of right back Julian Araujo to the first team. There are also the budding contributions of attacking midfielder Efrain Alvarez, though he was signed to a homegrown deal before te Kloese joined the club. Adam Saldana, Cameron Dunbar and Ethan Zubak are among homegrown signings contributing to the first team this year.

There are currently three chief soccer officer jobs open across MLS as the playoffs near: FC Cincinnati, Houston Dynamo FC and the San Jose Earthquakes.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert LA Galaxy

Advertising

Related Stories

"Rocket fuel": New Leagues Cup, expanded CCL to ignite region before 2026 World Cup
NYCFC, Red Bulls sense pressure of "special, unique" double-derby week
What next for FC Dallas after Luchi Gonzalez departs?

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Sources: LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese targeted by Chivas, multiple Liga MX clubs
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese targeted by Chivas, multiple Liga MX clubs
"This club is about winning trophies": Seattle Sounders laser-focused for Leagues Cup Final
Leagues Cup

"This club is about winning trophies": Seattle Sounders laser-focused for Leagues Cup Final
Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 26 AT&T Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco wins Week 26 AT&T Goal of the Week
Then vs. now: Maurice Edu explains differences between USMNT eras
The Call Up

Then vs. now: Maurice Edu explains differences between USMNT eras
Rating the FIFA 22 ratings: Biggest MLS snubs
Voices: Sam Jones

Rating the FIFA 22 ratings: Biggest MLS snubs
Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff scenarios: Who can clinch and be eliminated from contention
MLS Cup Playoffs

Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff scenarios: Who can clinch and be eliminated from contention
More News
Video
Video
MLS and Liga MX give back to the community
0:41

MLS and Liga MX give back to the community
Leagues Cup Final: Road to Las Vegas
1:00

Leagues Cup Final: Road to Las Vegas
Too Much Pressure on Young USMNT Players? Maurice Edu Weighs In
47:33

Too Much Pressure on Young USMNT Players? Maurice Edu Weighs In
Concacaf special announcement
0:00

Concacaf special announcement
More Video