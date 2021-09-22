Sources: LA Galaxy GM Dennis te Kloese targeted by Chivas, multiple Liga MX clubs

LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese is receiving serious interest and offers from Liga MX clubs, MLSsoccer.com has learned. Chivas Guadalajara are among those targeting him.

The guaranteed portion of te Kloese’s contract expires at the end of the 2021 season, though the Galaxy have a club option for 2022, according to The Athletic. He originally joined the Galaxy in 2019.

Te Kloese has deep experience in Mexico and with Chivas specifically.

The Dutch-born executive was named scouting director of Chivas in 2003 before becoming director of soccer for now-defunct MLS club Chivas USA from 2005-08. Te Kloese later worked with the Mexican soccer federation, where he served as director of Mexico’s youth national teams before being promoted to serving as director of all Mexico’s national teams.

The Galaxy made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs during his first season, though fell short in 2020, leading to the departure of head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto. This past offseason LA hired Greg Vanney as head coach and embarked upon a roster upheaval that fast-tracked their rebuild, currently sitting at fourth place in the Western Conference standings. The club acquired the likes of Rayan Raveloson, Kevin Cabral, Samuel Grandsir, Dejan Joveljic and more.

Te Kloese has focused on the Galaxy's academy as well and oversaw the integration of right back Julian Araujo to the first team. There are also the budding contributions of attacking midfielder Efrain Alvarez, though he was signed to a homegrown deal before te Kloese joined the club. Adam Saldana, Cameron Dunbar and Ethan Zubak are among homegrown signings contributing to the first team this year.