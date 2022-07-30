Sources: Charlotte FC make offer for Wales star Aaron Ramsey after Juventus exit

The Daily Mail initially reported Charlotte’s interest in Ramsey, noting he’s choosing between an MLS chapter and Ligue 1 side Nice. They claim he'd arrive on a two-year deal.

The MLS expansion club hold the 31-year-old’s discovery rights, per a source, with the midfielder currently a free agent after his contract at Juventus was recently terminated. Ramsey spent the second part of the last European season on loan at Scottish powerhouse Rangers.

Charlotte FC have an offer out for Wales national team star Aaron Ramsey as he deliberates his next move ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup , sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Ramsey, if signed by Charlotte, would become the second Welsh international star to join MLS this summer after Gareth Bale signed with LAFC in late June. They’re both figureheads for a Dragons group that’s reached their first World Cup since 1958, where they’re drawn into Group B and open against the United States in roughly four months (Nov. 21).

Ramsey rose to prominence at Arsenal, starring for the Premier League club from 2008 through 2019. His time with the Gunners was highlighted by three FA Cup titles, then he helped Juventus capture the 2019-20 Serie A title upon arriving in Italy. He played for Cardiff City during his youth career and early pro days before moving to Arsenal.

On the international stage, Ramsey has 20 goals in 74 appearances, putting him among Wales’ most accomplished players of all time. He was a driving force behind their Euro 2016 semifinal run.

The Queen City side enter MLS Week 23 one spot below the Eastern Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line, two points off the postseason pace with 12 regular-season games remaining. They're currently led by interim head coach Christian Lattanzio after parting ways with Miguel Angel Ramirez midseason.