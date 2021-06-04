Source: Charlotte FC reject La Liga bid for Sergio Ruiz

Ruiz, 26, spent the year on loan at UD Las Palmas in LaLiga2, Spain’s second tier. He was among the league’s best players, with five goals and six assists in 37 league appearances. The central midfielder had previously excelled at Racing Santander before Charlotte made him their first ever signing in July. He helped guide Racing to promotion from the third tier to LaLiga2 during his time at his boyhood club.