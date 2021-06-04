MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Charlotte FC reject La Liga bid for Sergio Ruiz

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Sergio Ruiz - Racing Santander - THUMB ONLY

Charlotte FC have rejected multiple offers for midfielder Sergio Ruiz, including from at least one La Liga club, a source tells MLSsoccer.com.

Charlotte have no intention of selling the Spanish midfielder prior to the club’s inaugural MLS season in 2022.

Ruiz, 26, spent the year on loan at UD Las Palmas in LaLiga2, Spain’s second tier. He was among the league’s best players, with five goals and six assists in 37 league appearances. The central midfielder had previously excelled at Racing Santander before Charlotte made him their first ever signing in July. He helped guide Racing to promotion from the third tier to LaLiga2 during his time at his boyhood club.

Before being loaned to Las Palmas, Ruiz was subject to loan interest from clubs in Spain, England and elsewhere in Europe.

Ruiz is one of four players currently signed by Charlotte FC ahead of their inaugural season, alongside midfielders Riley McGree and Brandt Bronico as well as defender Jan Sobociński.

