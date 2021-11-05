Source: Alvaro Medran not returning to Chicago Fire in 2022

Alvaro Medran will not be returning to Chicago Fire FC in 2022, a source confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. Medran had club options for 2022 and 2023.

Former Real Madrid and Valencia midfielder Álvaro Medran has decided together with his agent & Chicago Fire board to part ways. He’ll be free agent starting from next week. 🇪🇸🇺🇸 #MLS #transfers Many clubs interested as potential opportunity - after his good personal season.

Medran, 27, joined the Eastern Conference club ahead of the 2020 season. He has been one of Chicago's bright spots as they missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs each of his two years with the club. He has five goals and 12 assists in 54 appearances. The Fire have one game remaining in 2021, against Columbus Crew SC on Sunday as part of Decision Day (3:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

The Spanish midfielder graduated from Real Madrid's academy and spent time in La Liga with Madrid, Getafe, Valencia, Deportivo Alavés and Rayo Vallecano. Medran made 77 top division appearances, including 21 during his last season with Rayo. He was without a club prior to signing with Chicago.