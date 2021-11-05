MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Alvaro Medran not returning to Chicago Fire in 2022

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Alvaro Medran

Alvaro Medran will not be returning to Chicago Fire FC in 2022, a source confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. Medran had club options for 2022 and 2023.

Fabrizio Romano first reported the news.

Medran, 27, joined the Eastern Conference club ahead of the 2020 season. He has been one of Chicago's bright spots as they missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs each of his two years with the club. He has five goals and 12 assists in 54 appearances. The Fire have one game remaining in 2021, against Columbus Crew SC on Sunday as part of Decision Day (3:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

The Spanish midfielder graduated from Real Madrid's academy and spent time in La Liga with Madrid, Getafe, Valencia, Deportivo Alavés and Rayo Vallecano. Medran made 77 top division appearances, including 21 during his last season with Rayo. He was without a club prior to signing with Chicago.

Chicago parted ways with head coach Raphael Wicky before the end of the 2021 season and have reportedly already told nine players they won't be picking up their contract options, including defender Francisco Calvo. The future of Designated Player Gaston Gimenez is also up in the air. This offseason is expected to be a busy one for CFFC.

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert Chicago Fire FC Alvaro Medran

Related Stories

Djordje Mihailovic talks USMNT frustration & CF Montréal's "do or die" clash with Orlando
Source: New England's Adam Buksa suffers foot injury, not expected to miss playoffs
New Houston GM Pat Onstad seeks "top-end talent" as Dynamo plan increased spending
More News
More News
Report: Thiago Almada to sign long-term deal with Atlanta United
Transfer Tracker

Report: Thiago Almada to sign long-term deal with Atlanta United
USA U-20 national team roster named as 2023 World Cup cycle begins

USA U-20 national team roster named as 2023 World Cup cycle begins
NYCFC's "unbelievable" Taty Castellanos on verge of Golden Boot presented by Audi

NYCFC's "unbelievable" Taty Castellanos on verge of Golden Boot presented by Audi
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Decision Day
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Decision Day
Orlando's Oscar Pareja: "I don't think we'll ever forget what happened last game"
Decision Day

Orlando's Oscar Pareja: "I don't think we'll ever forget what happened last game"
MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2021

MLS coaching carousel: Full list of coaching changes in 2021
More News
Video
Video
Down to the Wire: Decision Day 2021 | Group Chat Pres. by AT&T 5G
39:14

Down to the Wire: Decision Day 2021 | Group Chat Pres. by AT&T 5G
Who gets in? Who goes home? Decision Day mega-preview!
1:34:16

Who gets in? Who goes home? Decision Day mega-preview!
New England Revolution: "It's Time."
1:06

New England Revolution: "It's Time."
Stop sign! Carlos Coronel, Andre Blake keep the nets clean for October
0:59

Stop sign! Carlos Coronel, Andre Blake keep the nets clean for October
More Video
Bracket Challenge

Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could win one of this year's amazing prizes.