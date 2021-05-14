Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei gives positive injury update

Frei wrote that "a few tears, but nothing important" came of the initial prognosis, though a precise update wasn't yet available. He got hurt Wednesday night in Seattle's 1-0 win at the San Jose Earthquakes , twisting his leg while landing awkwardly.

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei awaits a to-be-determined spell on the sidelines after getting injured midweek, but he shared on Twitter that it's not as bad as originally feared.

Lucky to have had the impact dispersed. A few tears, but nothing important. I will work hard to be back on the pitch as soon as possible. Thanks for all the support 🙏

Frei got injured in the 90th minute at San Jose, colliding with teammate Shane O'Neill when looking to collect a cross. The 35-year-old was then replaced by right wingback Alex Roldan, who preserved the clean sheet because Seattle had exhausted their maximum substitution windows.

Frei was the second Sounders player to get injured against the Earthquakes, with Jordy Delem picking up an apparent knee injury early in the first half. Both the severity and recovery timeline remain unknown for the midfielder, as he and Frei look set to miss the club's Sunday evening encounter against LAFC (9:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).