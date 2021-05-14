Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei gives positive injury update

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei awaits a to-be-determined spell on the sidelines after getting injured midweek, but he shared on Twitter that it's not as bad as originally feared.

Frei wrote that "a few tears, but nothing important" came of the initial prognosis, though a precise update wasn't yet available. He got hurt Wednesday night in Seattle's 1-0 win at the San Jose Earthquakes, twisting his leg while landing awkwardly.

Frei got injured in the 90th minute at San Jose, colliding with teammate Shane O'Neill when looking to collect a cross. The 35-year-old was then replaced by right wingback Alex Roldan, who preserved the clean sheet because Seattle had exhausted their maximum substitution windows.

Frei was the second Sounders player to get injured against the Earthquakes, with Jordy Delem picking up an apparent knee injury early in the first half. Both the severity and recovery timeline remain unknown for the midfielder, as he and Frei look set to miss the club's Sunday evening encounter against LAFC (9:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

Should Frei be sidelined, look for either Stefan Cleveland or Spencer Richey to fill the club's starting goalkeeper spot. Cleveland backed up Frei in 2020, while Richey spent the last two seasons at FC Cincinnati.

Seattle Sounders FC Stefan Frei

Advertising

Related Stories

"We'll just prove them wrong": Seattle determined to keep confounding skeptics
Wednesday takeaways: What we learned from the midweek action
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 0, Seattle Sounders 1

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
An empty seat: How Atlanta United gives the Kouns family hope
Voices: Sam Jones

An empty seat: How Atlanta United gives the Kouns family hope
New York Red Bulls' Sean Davis on why #StopAsianHate is personal to him
Extratime

New York Red Bulls' Sean Davis on why #StopAsianHate is personal to him
What we learned when Hernan Losada and Raphael Wicky crossed paths
National Writer: Charles Boehm

What we learned when Hernan Losada and Raphael Wicky crossed paths
Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei gives positive injury update

Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei gives positive injury update
4 lessons expansion teams can learn from Austin FC
Voices: Michael Lahoud

4 lessons expansion teams can learn from Austin FC
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 5
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 5
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from DC vs. CHI | May 13, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from DC vs. CHI | May 13, 2021
Why Toronto FC has the highest ceiling of any team in MLS
1:20:01

Why Toronto FC has the highest ceiling of any team in MLS
HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire FC | May 13, 2021
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire FC | May 13, 2021
WOODWORK: Fabian Herbers, Chicago Fire FC - 92nd minute
0:24

WOODWORK: Fabian Herbers, Chicago Fire FC - 92nd minute
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.