“Sometimes it hurts”: LAFC show grit in tough win vs. FC Cincinnati

It was LAFC's first win of 2022 by a one-goal margin, coming on the road against a fired-up opponent that pounced first as halftime neared and required a comeback after being down 1-0 for just the third time this season. For head coach Steve Cherundolo, the result showed the team's character in pulling out the win and meeting his challenge at halftime.

It's not unusual for LAFC to win this season — they got their sixth victory in eight contests with Sunday's 2-1 triumph over FC Cincinnati — but how they did it this time around was far from typical.

"We are very happy with the result, three points on the road," Cherundolo began his post-match press conference. "It's never easy in MLS, so we are happy with that. We are not happy with the way we played. I think speaking about our game model and our philosophy and our way of playing, there was a lot missing tonight."

He did note, however, that despite not showing their usual quality, his players' ability to come through and find two second-half goals for the win was satisfying.

"They've shown us time and time again that they are this and they want to be a team," he said of the second-half turnaround. "It's moments like these that make us even stronger. I challenged the group at halftime and said, 'You dug yourself a hole; get yourselves out.' And they did — not in the way we wanted to, but they did find the answers. As a coach, solutions are what matter... and as long as they're finding solutions, I'm happy."

LAFC had previously gone down 1-0 twice before this season – in a March 20 contest against the Whitecaps, as well as last Sunday versus Sporting Kansas City — but both times had the home crowd at Banc of California Stadium on their side and scored three uncontested goals to win by comfortable 3-1 margins. Against Cincy, it was on the road against a team that looked particularly up for a fight despite missing a number of regular starters, in a week that also brought a U.S. Open Cup match into the mix.