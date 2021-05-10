Soccer For All Week kicks off: Here's what you need to know

First introduced by MLS in 2018 through MLS WORKS, the league’s social responsibility platform, Soccer For All signifies that everyone is welcome to MLS, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status, and emphasizes Major League Soccer's commitment to drive positive social change and end discrimination.

“MLS players, clubs, staff and partners aligned for historic events in 2020. Now back for our 26th season, the League remains committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion at our stadiums and in our communities,” MLS President & Chief Administrative Officer JoAnn Neale said in a statement. “We’re proud of our league-wide dedication, on and off the field, to provide an environment where everyone feels welcome and safe.”