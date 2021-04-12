Six most entertaining MLS teams in 2021

As we throw ourselves headlong and unbridled into the optimism of a fresh spring and a new MLS season, you may be reckoning or outright ignoring the fact that your team might actually be kind of bad at soccer. It’s not your fault. These things happen. Keep your optimism for other things like the triumph of the human spirit and your favorite baker’s ability to impress Paul and Prue on The Great British Bake Off. Not for your soccer team. Who is bad.

Or maybe you're one of the lucky ones. Your team is destined for glory or some really painful losses. Which, the losses won’t be fun, but at least your team is producing something slightly more than total apathy. Or maybe you’re even an MLS agnostic, floating in the void without a team, simply observing the chaos from afar and wondering if it all means anything.

It doesn’t. But it’s fun. Which means it means everything.