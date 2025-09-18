Shining Son! LAFC superstar nets first MLS hat trick

South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min continued the sizzling start to his MLS career with a first LAFC hat trick to secure a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night at America First Field.

"To be fair, I played five games or six games, five away games, only one home game. I still enjoyed it. It doesn't matter. Obviously, I want to help the team, but I'm enjoying every single second, every single moment, and every single training session and also every single game."

"Even [if] score [or] I don't score, I enjoy playing for this club and get a good result away from home," Son stated humbly postgame.

Basking in the Son

Just as he did at the weekend in San Jose, Son wasted no time in Utah by hitting the back of the net within three minutes of kickoff. He quickly added a second with a perfectly placed long-range strike in the 16th minute for his first MLS brace before completing the hat trick late into the second half.

Only six matches into his MLS career, the league-record signing has already netted 5g/1a for the Black & Gold.

"I think I'm still adapting [to] this league, but I think I still can play better than where I am at for sure," Son said of his early success.