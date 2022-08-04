MLS NEXT Pro

Seven MLS-affiliated clubs to join MLS NEXT Pro in 2023

NEW YORK CITY – MLS NEXT Pro will field 28 clubs in 2023with the addition of seven MLS-affiliated clubs in its second season.

The following MLS clubs will launch MLS NEXT Pro teams in 2023*: Atlanta United, Austin FC, Charlotte FC, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Football Club, Nashville Soccer Club and New York Red Bulls. Complete details, including team names, logos and venues, will be announced in the coming months.

The new teams will join the 20 MLS-affiliated clubs and one independent club, Rochester New York FC, currently competing in MLS NEXT Pro. With 21 clubs, the league currently consists of two conferences with two divisions each. Teams play 24 matches (12 home/12 away) across 26 weeks, with eight teams qualifying for the playoffs at the end of the regular season. With the addition of seven clubs next season, adjustments to the competition and scheduling formats for 2023 will be announced at a later date.

*Pending sanctioning by the U.S. Soccer Federation

MLS NEXT Pro

Related Stories

MLS NEXT Pro to host Premier League 2 clubs for inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Invitational
MLS NEXT Pro implementing two new competition rules for second half of inaugural season 
MLS NEXT Cup semifinals: DC United U-16s defeat St. Louis; Inter Miami and RSL in U-15 final
More News
More News
Official: Charlotte FC finalize signing of Nuno Santos from Benfica
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Charlotte FC finalize signing of Nuno Santos from Benfica
Real Salt Lake add midfielder Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake add midfielder Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest
Philadelphia Union sign Ghanaian defender Abasa Aremeyaw
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign Ghanaian defender Abasa Aremeyaw
Charlotte FC sign defender Adilson Malanda from Ligue 2 side Rodez AF

Charlotte FC sign defender Adilson Malanda from Ligue 2 side Rodez AF
Seven MLS-affiliated clubs to join MLS NEXT Pro in 2023
MLS NEXT Pro

Seven MLS-affiliated clubs to join MLS NEXT Pro in 2023
US Soccer outlook: Key players to watch during the 2022-23 European season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

US Soccer outlook: Key players to watch during the 2022-23 European season
More News
Video
Video
Can former Barca wonderkid Riqui Puig fix the LA Galaxy? | Transfer Deadline Day breakdown
1:28:32

Can former Barca wonderkid Riqui Puig fix the LA Galaxy? | Transfer Deadline Day breakdown
How Toronto FC rebuilt their roster on the fly | Transfer Tracker presented by Avant
1:17

How Toronto FC rebuilt their roster on the fly | Transfer Tracker presented by Avant
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. América | August 03, 2022
3:55

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. América | August 03, 2022
PENALTY MISS: José Cifuentes, LAFC
0:15

PENALTY MISS: José Cifuentes, LAFC
More Video