Seven MLS-affiliated clubs to join MLS NEXT Pro in 2023

The new teams will join the 20 MLS-affiliated clubs and one independent club, Rochester New York FC, currently competing in MLS NEXT Pro. With 21 clubs, the league currently consists of two conferences with two divisions each. Teams play 24 matches (12 home/12 away) across 26 weeks, with eight teams qualifying for the playoffs at the end of the regular season. With the addition of seven clubs next season, adjustments to the competition and scheduling formats for 2023 will be announced at a later date.