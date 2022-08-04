Seven MLS-affiliated clubs to join MLS NEXT Pro in 2023

NEW YORK CITY – MLS NEXT Pro will field 28 clubs in 2023with the addition of seven MLS-affiliated clubs in its second season.
The following MLS clubs will launch MLS NEXT Pro teams in 2023*: Atlanta United, Austin FC, Charlotte FC, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Football Club, Nashville Soccer Club and New York Red Bulls. Complete details, including team names, logos and venues, will be announced in the coming months.
The new teams will join the 20 MLS-affiliated clubs and one independent club, Rochester New York FC, currently competing in MLS NEXT Pro. With 21 clubs, the league currently consists of two conferences with two divisions each. Teams play 24 matches (12 home/12 away) across 26 weeks, with eight teams qualifying for the playoffs at the end of the regular season. With the addition of seven clubs next season, adjustments to the competition and scheduling formats for 2023 will be announced at a later date.
*Pending sanctioning by the U.S. Soccer Federation