Seattle Sounders sign Stefan Frei to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Seattle Sounders FC have re-signed Stefan Frei, announcing Tuesday that the veteran goalkeeper has inked a two-year deal through the 2025 MLS season.
Frei, who was out of contract after the 2023 campaign, has been Seattle's first-choice goalkeeper for the past decade. His pro career started in 2009 with Toronto FC, and his 33,905 minutes played across 378 regular-season games is the seventh-most in league history.
"We are pleased to announce that Stefan Frei will continue to play in a Sounders uniform," GM & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release. "Already one of the most accomplished goalkeepers in league history, he continues to perform at a high level year after year. We look forward to celebrating more big moments with him in goal."
While playing for Seattle, the 37-year-old Switzerland native has won two MLS Cups (2016, '19), one Concacaf Champions Cup ('22), one Supporters' Shield ('14) and one US Open Cup ('14).
Frei's stayed playing at a high level, posting a league-leading 14 clean sheets this past season with a 73.3 save percentage. That helped the Sounders finish second in the Western Conference table (53 points) before falling to LAFC in the Western Conference Semifinals.
"I am ecstatic to have Stef return for another extension to his already hugely successful career with Seattle Sounders FC. On top of being a trusted leader of this group, he showed once again this year that he is one of the top goalkeepers in MLS," head coach Brian Schmetzer said. "A club legend in every sense of the word, his impact on this organization over the years – on and off the field – has been immeasurable."
After their year-end roster moves, Seattle have Jacob Castro and Andrew Thomas as backup goalkeepers. Stefan Cleveland, whose contract option was declined, is eligible for free agency.
