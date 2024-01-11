Seattle Sounders sign Josh Atencio to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Seattle Sounders FC have signed homegrown midfielder Josh Atencio to a new contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.
Atencio has 1g/3a in 69 regular-season appearances (36 starts) since signing with the first team in 2020. The 21-year-old's strong form to end Seattle's 2023 campaign recently helped him earn a first US men's national team call-up.
"We are excited to have Josh continue his playing career here in Seattle," general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release. "He has earned this contract with his play over the years, and we think he has a bright future ahead of him. I look forward to seeing Josh continue to grow and develop as a professional."
Added head coach Brian Schmetzer: "I am pleased to have Josh remain with the Seattle Sounders for the foreseeable future. He is a talented player young player who has steadily improved over his time with the club, on top of being a good professional off the field. We all look forward to seeing him continue to develop as a pro and help us win games for years to come."
A Washington native, Atencio projects as a potential starter in Seattle's midfield alongside João Paulo and Albert Rusnák. They also have fellow homegrown Obed Vargas and Danny Leyva, among others, vying for minutes.
"Being able to continue to play as a member of the Rave Green is a dream come true," said Atencio, who joined Sounders FC Academy in 2016. "I know I have so much more to give this club and I can’t wait to continue to create winning memories for my hometown team."
This offseason, the Sounders let legendary midfielder Nico Lodeiro walk in free agency. He has since joined Orlando City SC, while reports indicate Argentine winger Pedro de la Vega will soon fill Seattle's open DP spot.
The Sounders have a chance to avenge their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs loss to LAFC in 2024's season opener at the Black & Gold on Feb. 24 (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
