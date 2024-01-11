Seattle Sounders sign Josh Atencio to new contract

Seattle Sounders FC have signed homegrown midfielder Josh Atencio to a new contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.

Atencio has 1g/3a in 69 regular-season appearances (36 starts) since signing with the first team in 2020. The 21-year-old's strong form to end Seattle's 2023 campaign recently helped him earn a first US men's national team call-up.

"We are excited to have Josh continue his playing career here in Seattle," general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release. "He has earned this contract with his play over the years, and we think he has a bright future ahead of him. I look forward to seeing Josh continue to grow and develop as a professional."