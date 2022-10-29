Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign homegrown midfielder Sota Kitahara from Tacoma Defiance

Seattle Sounders logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Seattle Sounders FC have signed homegrown midfielder Sota Kitahara after he played for MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance from 2021-22, the club announced Friday.

Kitahara, 19, is signed through the 2024 MLS season with club options in 2025 and 2026.

“We are excited to have Sota sign with the first team,” said senior vice president of soccer operations & sporting director Craig Waibel. “Since joining the Sounders Discovery Program in 2014, he has shown continued improvement every year at all levels of our development pathway. I believe he will be an excellent addition to an already talented midfield.”

Kitahara made 28 appearances with Tacoma from 2021-22, scoring one goal. He spent a portion of the 2021 season on loan with FC Pinzgau Saalfelden of Austria’s third tier of professional soccer.

“It’s always nice to bring young players up to the first team who have earned their way through our system,” said head coach Brian Schmetzer. “I’m excited to see how Sota contributes to the squad when we begin preseason camp.”

Kitahara is the 20th homegrown player in Sounders history and he’s the eighth homegrown player on the club’s active roster.

Heading into 2023, Seattle are looking to rebound from seeing their league-record 13-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs streak end. However, they won the Concacaf Champions League and are poised to feature at the next FIFA Club World Cup.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Seattle Sounders FC Sota Kitahara

Related Stories

Samuel Piette signs long-term extension with CF Montréal
Who's in, who's out? Aaron Long out of contract as Red Bulls face decisions
Sporting Kansas City sign defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja
More News
More News
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
Seattle Sounders sign homegrown midfielder Sota Kitahara from Tacoma Defiance
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign homegrown midfielder Sota Kitahara from Tacoma Defiance
LAFC's Giorgio Chiellini: MLS playoffs feel like a "Champions League game"

LAFC's Giorgio Chiellini: MLS playoffs feel like a "Champions League game"
Injury troubles: NYCFC likely shorthanded for Eastern Conference Final at Philadelphia

Injury troubles: NYCFC likely shorthanded for Eastern Conference Final at Philadelphia
Your Saturday Kickoff: Conference Finals Best XI
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Conference Finals Best XI
Austin FC's Brad Stuver is "one of the old-school stories" in evolving MLS
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Austin FC's Brad Stuver is "one of the old-school stories" in evolving MLS
More News
Video
Video
Who will make MLS Cup? We make our picks!
1:36:23

Who will make MLS Cup? We make our picks!
Going for the Hat Trick: Austin Take on LAFC | MLS Today
12:26

Going for the Hat Trick: Austin Take on LAFC | MLS Today
A Chance for Revenge for the Philadelphia Union? | MLS Today
12:03

A Chance for Revenge for the Philadelphia Union? | MLS Today
Ryan Hollingshead Previews the Western Conference Final | MLS Today
21:55

Ryan Hollingshead Previews the Western Conference Final | MLS Today
More Video
Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.