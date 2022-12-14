Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign homegrown goalkeeper Jacob Castro

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Seattle Sounders logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Seattle Sounders FC have signed homegrown goalkeeper Jacob Castro through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-26, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old recently finished a collegiate career at San Diego State and Washington, where he was a two-time All-Pac-12 selection.

“We are excited to sign Jacob after a standout career in the Pac-12,” general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a statement. 

“He has shown great upside since joining the academy in 2017, which he further developed in his collegiate career. We’re pleased to add yet another talented goalkeeper to an already established core.”

Castro also made four appearances for MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance as an amateur player. He started his NCAA career at Washington before transferring to San Diego State and earning his All-Pac-12 accolades.

Castro is the 21st homegrown signing in Sounders history and projects as providing depth behind incumbent starter Stefan Frei and key backup Stefan Cleveland.

“I’m pleased to add another young, talented player from our academy to the squad,” said head coach Brian Schmetzer. “He joins a strong, veteran goalkeeper group, and I’m excited to see him work with Tom Dutra when preseason camp begins.”

In 2022, Seattle made history when becoming the first MLS team to win the modern-era Concacaf Champions League. They missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, however, ending a 13-year qualification streak since joining the league in 2009.

Your Wednesday Kickoff: FC Cincinnati's stance on Vazquez shows they mean business
Your Wednesday Kickoff: FC Cincinnati's stance on Vazquez shows they mean business
Thiago Almada becomes first active World Cup finalist in MLS history

Thiago Almada becomes first active World Cup finalist in MLS history
Transfer needs: What Eastern Conference clubs must address this winter
Transfer needs: What Eastern Conference clubs must address this winter
10 players MLS teams should scout from the World Cup
10 players MLS teams should scout from the World Cup
