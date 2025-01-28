Seattle Sounders sign defender Kim Kee-hee

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Seattle Sounders FC have signed defender Kim Kee-hee for the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.
The 35-year-old center back spent the past five seasons with K League 1 powerhouse Ulsan HD FC, where he won four titles and played in nearly 150 matches.
Now, Kee-hee returns to Seattle after spending 2018-19 with the club. He won MLS Cup 2019 with the Sounders and played in 66 games across all competitions.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Kim Kee-hee back to Seattle," said GM & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel. "Signing a player of his caliber adds experience and quality to our squad, on top of invaluable veteran leadership that will be crucial during a busy and demanding season.
"We look forward to bringing him in to bolster our already talented defensive unit."
Kee-hee has amassed 9g/7a in 415 professional matches. Aside from his first MLS stint, Kee-hee has played in South Korea, China and Qatar.
Internationally, he earned 23 caps with South Korea. He also competed at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
"I am very happy to welcome Kim back to the club and have him join our current squad," said head coach Brian Schmetzer. "He’s a smart, composed defender who understands what it takes to compete at the highest level.
"Given his familiarity with our team, I expect him to seamlessly fit into our system and elevate the players around him."
The Sounders' 2025 league slate begins on Feb. 22 vs. Charlotte FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll face Guatemalan side Antigua GFC in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, starting on Feb. 19.
