Seattle Sounders sign defender Kim Kee-hee

Seattle Sounders FC have signed defender Kim Kee-hee for the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

The 35-year-old center back spent the past five seasons with K League 1 powerhouse Ulsan HD FC, where he won four titles and played in nearly 150 matches.

Now, Kee-hee returns to Seattle after spending 2018-19 with the club. He won MLS Cup 2019 with the Sounders and played in 66 games across all competitions.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Kim Kee-hee back to Seattle," said GM & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel. "Signing a player of his caliber adds experience and quality to our squad, on top of invaluable veteran leadership that will be crucial during a busy and demanding season.