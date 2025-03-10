Seattle Sounders sign defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi

Seattle Sounders FC have signed defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi for the remainder of the 2025 season with options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Monday.

"He’s another great example of a player that came to the club with the humility and character to accept the professional pathway within our structure. His eagerness to work with our talented staff, coupled with his on-field accomplishments, have earned him this first team contract."

"We are happy to add a player of Kalani’s quality to our team," said Sounders general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.

The 22-year-old was under contract with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Tacoma Defiance after Seattle picked him No. 23 overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. He played college soccer at the University of Washington.

Kossa-Rienzi featured in six matches (three starts) for Seattle via short-term agreements from 2024-25, including three this season. He scored the opener in Saturday's 5-2 win over LAFC, as well as a game-winner against Phoenix Rising FC in the 2024 US Open Cup.

Kossa-Rienzi made 27 appearances for Tacoma during 2024, tallying six assists while completing 85 percent of his passes.

"Kalani has fully earned this opportunity with the first team," said Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer. "He’s proven himself as a dynamic, hardworking player both in college and with Defiance.

"His versatility and determination stand out, and we’re excited to add his unique skillset to the group. I’m eager to watch him progress and play a role in strengthening our squad."