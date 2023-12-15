Seattle Sounders sign Alex Roldan to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Seattle Sounders FC have signed defender Alex Roldan to a new contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Thursday.
Roldan, 27, has three goals and 17 assists in 135 appearances (97 starts) for the Sounders. A key part of Seattle's historic Concacaf Champions Cup-winning squad in 2022, he's also scored three goals in 25 games for El Salvador.
“We are pleased to sign Alex to a new contract,” general manager and chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release.
“Since being drafted out of Seattle University in 2018, he has steadily improved over the course of his career to the point of being a cornerstone of our roster and one of the most consistent fullbacks in MLS. We are thrilled for him to remain in Seattle for the foreseeable future."
“I am thrilled that Alex will continue his already impressive career with Sounders FC,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a release. “He has brought quality since his arrival, always doing what is asked of him and putting the team first. Already an integral member of our squad, I look forward to seeing what he can help us accomplish in the future.”
The transaction keeps Roldan playing alongside Sounders midfielder and older brother Cristian. And it keeps Seattle's league-best defense intact (32 goals allowed in 2023) alongside center backs Yeimar Gómez Andrade and Jackson Ragen, left back Nouhou and goalkeeper Stefan Frei.
Seattle were the Western Conference's No. 2 seed in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, but bowed out with a 1-0 Western Conference Semifinal defeat to eventual finalist LAFC.
