Seattle Sounders re-sign veteran forward Will Bruin

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed
Seattle Sounders FC have re-signed forward Will Bruin, the club announced Thursday.
After being a free agent, the 12-year MLS veteran returns to Seattle for the 2022 season with a club option for 2023.
“We’re excited to bring a quality player like Will back into the squad,” Sounders GM & president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “Not only does he provide goals for us when we need them, but as a veteran of this league, his winning mentality is an important piece of our team.”
Bruin originally joined Seattle in 2017 via trade after starting his MLS career with Houston Dynamo FC, where he spent six seasons after a standout collegiate career at the University of Indiana. He finished his tenure in Houston with 56 goals and 21 assists.
The 32-year-old started 16 games for Seattle last season, scoring three goals and dishing out four assists in 1,292 minutes. He's made 116 appearances for the Sounders overall (69 starts), putting up 27 goals and 15 assists, and currently has the 10th-most goals of all active MLS players with 74.
With Bruin returning, Seattle's forward group behind Peruvian standout Raul Ruidiaz also includes Fredy Montero (who reportedly has agreed to a new contract), as well as Tacoma Defiance signee Sam Adeniran.