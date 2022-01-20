Seattle Sounders re-sign veteran forward Will Bruin

After being a free agent, the 12-year MLS veteran returns to Seattle for the 2022 season with a club option for 2023.

“We’re excited to bring a quality player like Will back into the squad,” Sounders GM & president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “Not only does he provide goals for us when we need them, but as a veteran of this league, his winning mentality is an important piece of our team.”