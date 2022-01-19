Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders re-sign midfielder Kelyn Rowe through 2023

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Seattle Sounders FC have re-signed midfielder Kelyn Rowe for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons, the club announced Tuesday.

Rowe, 30, was a free agent after his previous contract option was declined. He spent last year with Seattle and appeared in every match, notching one goal and three assists across 34 regular-season appearances (24 starts).

“We are excited to bring Kelyn back after being such an integral part of our club in 2021,” general manager & president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “He showed his value to the team by being the only player to appear in all of our matches last year and we look forward to his contributions going forward.”

In 2021, Rowe featured in numerous spots across Seattle’s midfield and even saw time at wingback.

“Kelyn is a talented veteran player that we are happy to have back this season,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a release. “He provides our team with a lot of versatility and the ability to play at multiple positions. We are excited to continue to use his skills to better our team.”

Rowe has 30 goals and 45 assists in 274 career regular-season appearances (203 starts). The bulk of that came with the New England Revolution after he was selected third overall in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft out of UCLA. He also featured for Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake in 2019.

On the international stage, the Seattle-area native has one goal and one assist across four US men’s national team appearances.

“Kelyn is a player that has made his teams better wherever he has played,” sporting director Craig Waibel said in a release. “We are pleased to have such a proven player return to our team to contribute both on and off the field.”

