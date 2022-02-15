Seattle Sounders FC unveil 2022 Legacy Green kit

Seattle Sounders FC have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons, the Legacy Green kit by adidas.

Legacy Green kit

Legacy Green’s striking splash of interconnected blue diamonds down its Rave Green front is the most immediately noticeable element of the kit. The pattern represents the connection between the club’s players and its fans, both stretching back to the birth of the Sounders name in 1974 and reaching forward indefinitely into the future.

The jersey’s jock tag and back neck transfer are also unique to Legacy Green. The jock tag reads ’74, paying homage to the roots of Sounders FC in the North American Soccer League, commemorating the first year of the Seattle Sounders. The club celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2024, and this reminder on Legacy Green of when it all started helps bring the club to the doorstep of that significant year.