Seattle Sounders FC’s Stefan Frei wins 2021 Save of the Year Presented by Allstate fan vote

Kick save and a beauty! Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei has claimed the 2021 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate award for his denial in their Sept. 18 match at Real Salt Lake.

In the 57th minute at Rio Tinto Stadium, following a pass across the penalty area from the left, Frei stoned the resulting close-range effort by Albert Rusnák as he scrambled into position. His foot save came shortly after returning from a ​​knee injury and subsequent blood clot.

As Seattle made their 13th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance, Frei recorded four shutouts and allowed under a goal per game during his 17 league appearances (0.94 goals-against average).

Frei, 35, also won MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate honors in 2018 for a stop vs. the Colorado Rapids. It's Seattle's fourth nod overall after US men's national team legend Kasey Keller won in back-to-back years from 2010-11.