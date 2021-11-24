Seattle Sounders FC’s Stefan Frei wins 2021 Save of the Year Presented by Allstate fan vote

Kick save and a beauty! Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei has claimed the 2021 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate award for his denial in their Sept. 18 match at Real Salt Lake.
In the 57th minute at Rio Tinto Stadium, following a pass across the penalty area from the left, Frei stoned the resulting close-range effort by Albert Rusnák as he scrambled into position. His foot save came shortly after returning from a knee injury and subsequent blood clot.
As Seattle made their 13th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance, Frei recorded four shutouts and allowed under a goal per game during his 17 league appearances (0.94 goals-against average).
Frei, 35, also won MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate honors in 2018 for a stop vs. the Colorado Rapids. It's Seattle's fourth nod overall after US men's national team legend Kasey Keller won in back-to-back years from 2010-11.
The 2021 MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate award was determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com, and the award was established in 2009.
MLS Save of the Year winners:
- 2021: Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC | 9/18/21 vs. Real Salt Lake, 57th minute
- 2020: Eloy Room – Columbus Crew SC | 11/4/20 vs. Orlando City SC, 30th minute
- 2019: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake | 8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27th minute
- 2018: Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC | 7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82nd minute
- 2017: Brad Guzan – Atlanta United | 10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65th minute
- 2016: Joe Bendik – Orlando City SC | 5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th minute
- 2015: Adam Kwarasey – Portland Timbers | 8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31st minute
- 2014: Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls | 9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69th minute
- 2013: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake | 8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53rd minute
- 2012: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake | 4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75th minute
- 2011: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC | 10/15/11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 64th minute
- 2010: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC | 4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 92+ minute
- 2009: Pat Onstad – Houston Dynamo | 4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83rd minute