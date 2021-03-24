Seattle Sounders FC enter sleeve sponsorship agreement with Puyallup Tribe of Indians' Emerald Queen Casino

Seattle Sounders FC have entered a partnership with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians’ Emerald Queen Casino to make EQC the club’s Official Casino and Entertainment Partner through 2027, the club announced Tuesday. Comprised of multiple elements, the partnership is highlighted by logo placement on the right sleeves of both Sounders FC’s primary and secondary jerseys.

“Sounders FC is proud to deepen the club’s relationship with the Puyallup Tribe and its Emerald Queen Casino, and we are honored to have both in our club’s family of partners,” Sounders FC president of business operations Peter Tomozawa said in a statement. “The Puyallup people have been an integral part of the Puget Sound region since the very beginning, and as a leading Coast Salish tribe, their proud history and dedication to the area continues to this day. In partnering with the tribe and EQC, Sounders FC is continuing its commitment to aligning with partners that share our core values, including furthering equity across Puget Sound.”