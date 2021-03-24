Seattle Sounders FC enter sleeve sponsorship agreement with Puyallup Tribe of Indians' Emerald Queen Casino

Seattle Sounders FC have entered a partnership with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians’ Emerald Queen Casino to make EQC the club’s Official Casino and Entertainment Partner through 2027, the club announced Tuesday. Comprised of multiple elements, the partnership is highlighted by logo placement on the right sleeves of both Sounders FC’s primary and secondary jerseys.
“Sounders FC is proud to deepen the club’s relationship with the Puyallup Tribe and its Emerald Queen Casino, and we are honored to have both in our club’s family of partners,” Sounders FC president of business operations Peter Tomozawa said in a statement. “The Puyallup people have been an integral part of the Puget Sound region since the very beginning, and as a leading Coast Salish tribe, their proud history and dedication to the area continues to this day. In partnering with the tribe and EQC, Sounders FC is continuing its commitment to aligning with partners that share our core values, including furthering equity across Puget Sound.”
The agreement also includes a strong community-based component, with the Rave Green and Puyallup Tribe collaborating through the lens of Seattle's Social Justice Framework on projects ranging from sustainability to defending the right to play.
As the Sounders’ Official Casino and Entertainment Partner, the Puyallup Tribe and EQC will receive increased exposure through integration with the club on matchdays, television broadcasts and social media channels.
Additionally, the Sounders charitable arm, RAVE Foundation, is working closely with the Puyallup Tribe and EQC on initiatives designed to strengthen and improve life for underserved communities in the region. These projects include multiple mini-pitch courts in the South Sound, which remove barriers to play by providing safe, accessible places for outdoor recreation and support healthy activity in marginalized spaces, giving youth an opportunity to be inclusive stakeholders in their environment.
“We are perhaps most excited about working side by side on efforts in the community, leveraging the power of both the Rave Green and the Puyallup Tribe to empower and provide for our youth, removing barriers to play and strengthening soccer and lifelong wellness habits in the Pacific Northwest,” Tomozawa said.