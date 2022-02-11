Seattle Sounders announce Black History Month celebrations

Sounders FC today shared details surrounding the club’s celebration of Black History Month. In an extension of year-round efforts to fight racism and build stronger and more equitable communities as part of the Rave Green’s Social Justice Framework, the team is featuring special programming and projects this month focused on partnering with Intentionalist to support local Black-owned small businesses, amplifying the voices of experts via Seattle’s Northwest African American Museum (NAAM) and investing in youth through the popular Books & Balls program, a partnership between RAVE Foundation and NAAM.