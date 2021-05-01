Seattle admire Chicharito's "great story" but nervous about how to stop him

"He is a nice man. I met him a couple times, he's friends with [Sounders assistant coach] Gonzo [Pineda], he's a really great guy and I'm very happy for him. I mean, obviously it makes me nervous a little bit, we've got to plan for an in-form forward, a guy who has scored goals in many different leagues, leading goal-scorer for Mexico, so that side of the story might not be the best story for me. But as a soccer fan, I think it's great, I think it just puts pressure on all the other forwards in the league, teams in the league. How do you stop him? I think it's a great story."

"I actually like watching and listening and seeing up-close and personal this story," Schmetzer said. "Look, the guy got beat up last year because it cost a lot of money to bring him over here. Was it all his fault, was there some issues with the entire team? It's not just a one-man game, he had other issues that he was dealing with. It's a great story for MLS, it's a great story for the Galaxy, but it's even a better story for Chicharito.

After a difficult debut season in MLS, Hernandez is lighting up the league through two weeks, scoring five goals in LA's first two games. Speaking with reporters on a Friday video call ahead of this weekend's matchup, Schmetzer said that an in-form Chicharito just makes the game and the league as a whole that much more compelling.

Brian Schmetzer is hoping that Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez gets held off the scoresheet when his Seattle Sounders take on the LA Galaxy at Lumen Field on Sunday (9 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes), but you can still count the head coach among those who have loved watching the forward's early-season exploits in 2021.

Whether Chicharito maintains his torrid pace on Sunday is just one of many storylines permeating the matchup between two of the Western Conference's early frontrunners.

The match also pits Seattle against first-year Galaxy coach Greg Vanney, who coached against Schmetzer and the Sounders in three different MLS Cups while he manned the sidelines for Toronto FC. Speaking on his own Friday video call, Vanney said that Seattle's new two-forward formation makes the tactical challenge a little bit different, but that many of the tenets that make Seattle a strong team have remained similar.

"Their identity is still their identity, they love to keep possession," Vanney said. "But probably more than anything they do a great job of protecting themselves, not giving up many goals, staying in games and sometimes they take over games, and sometimes they stay in games and they find ways to win it. That's just the experience of their group and what they've done over a number of years now.