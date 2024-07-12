Scott Arfield departs Charlotte FC for Bolton Wanderers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Veteran midfielder Scott Arfield has departed Charlotte FC for English third-division side Bolton Wanderers, the club announced Friday.

The 35-year-old former Canadian international spent one year with Charlotte, arriving after departing Scottish giants Rangers FC. He scored twice in 27 regular-season matches (six starts).

"Scott was influential in helping the club reach the playoffs for the first time and was a top professional throughout his time here in Charlotte," general Manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.

"Everyone at the club thanks Scott for his contributions to Charlotte FC and wishes him well on his return to the UK."