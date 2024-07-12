Transfer Tracker

Scott Arfield departs Charlotte FC for Bolton Wanderers

Scott Arfield- Charlotte FC - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Veteran midfielder Scott Arfield has departed Charlotte FC for English third-division side Bolton Wanderers, the club announced Friday.

The 35-year-old former Canadian international spent one year with Charlotte, arriving after departing Scottish giants Rangers FC. He scored twice in 27 regular-season matches (six starts).

"Scott was influential in helping the club reach the playoffs for the first time and was a top professional throughout his time here in Charlotte," general Manager Zoran Krneta said in a release.

"Everyone at the club thanks Scott for his contributions to Charlotte FC and wishes him well on his return to the UK."

As Arfield exits, Charlotte are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings during their first season under head coach Dean Smith.

