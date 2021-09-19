Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 26's action

Eloy Room 's heroics earned the Crew an unlikely point, while the Galaxy ’s defensive frailties have them looking over their shoulders. Elsewhere, FC Dallas may have kissed goodbye to their Audi MLS Cup Playoff hopes, while the Sounders had one eye on the League’s Cup Final and paid the price.

We often think of attacking players first when thinking of match winners or game changers, and understandably so. But Eloy Room just reminded us of the value of a good goalkeeper. New England had 33 shots, with seven on target and had the lion’s share of possession.

As things stand, Columbus are still on the outside looking in and will likely need some help from other teams if they are to ensure that their season is prolonged. For my money, they need to win at least five of their remaining eight games for that to happen.

Instead, they got an inspired performance from their goalkeeper, and grabbed a point that could well serve as the catalyst they need to spark a late season push for the playoffs.

It hasn’t been a good few weeks for the Crew. They’ve been losing games we wouldn’t have expected the MLS Cup champs to lose heading into the season. Their star players haven’t hit anywhere near top form on a consistent basis, and so Crew fans could be forgiven for fearing the worst as their team prepared to face the best team in the league.

Despite struggling with an injury, Room pulled off three saves down the stretch to fend off the Revs and secure a point for the Crew. It was the kind of performance that can galvanize a locker room and inspire others to step up and do their part. When you see a teammate fight through pain and adversity for the greater good of the team, and also step up with a heroic performance, it can really rally the group and bring everyone together.

I’ve been on teams where that has happened — getting an unlikely result due to one player's inspiring performance — and almost every time, that team were able to use that bump to get a positive result in the next game, and the one after that as well. This is what the Crew will need.