Saphir Taider wants CF Montréal return after leaving Saudi Arabia

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Algerian international Saphir Taider is looking to return to CF Montréal, according to a report from Jean-François Téotonio of La Presse.
The report cites quotes from an interview with Taider, and the midfielder states his desire to re-join the Canadian MLS side where he enjoyed three productive seasons from 2018-20. Taider departed Montréal in October 2020 for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ain FC, which he reportedly exited after just seven appearances due to payment issues.
Now in the process of plotting his next move, Taider said Montréal is at the top of the list.
"I would favor Montréal over all the other offers I can have because my family feels so good there, and me too," Taider told Téotonio. "When you have a family, you really prioritize the family aspect more than anything else. "
The 29-year old initially broke into MLS with Montréal in 2018, compiling 20 goals and 21 assists in 76 games (75 starts) over three seasons. He arrived as a Designated Player from sister club Bologna FC in Italy's Serie A.
CF Montréal are entering their second season under head coach Wilfried Nancy, who nearly guided them to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs during his debut campaign. Montréal just missed out on a postseason spot in 2021, finishing two points shy of the New York Red Bulls for the East's final bid.