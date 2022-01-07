Saphir Taider wants CF Montréal return after leaving Saudi Arabia

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Algerian international Saphir Taider is looking to return to CF Montréal, according to a report from Jean-François Téotonio of La Presse.

The report cites quotes from an interview with Taider, and the midfielder states his desire to re-join the Canadian MLS side where he enjoyed three productive seasons from 2018-20. Taider departed Montréal in October 2020 for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ain FC, which he reportedly exited after just seven appearances due to payment issues.

Now in the process of plotting his next move, Taider said Montréal is at the top of the list.