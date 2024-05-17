San Jose's Bruno Wilson eligible after Independent Review Panel decision

Bruno Wilson - San Jose Earthquakes
MLSsoccer staff

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to San Jose Earthquakes defender Bruno Wilson in the 72nd minute of San Jose’s match against the Portland Timbers on May 15.

Wilson is now eligible to play in San Jose’s next regular-season match against Orlando City SC on May 18.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since San Jose’s appeal was successful, the club maintains their two unsuccessful appeals for any future red cards in the 2024 season.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
San Jose Earthquakes Bruno Wilson

Related Stories

Stock Up, Stock Down: San Jose Earthquakes show life, Sporting KC need new blood
US Open Cup: Atlanta United, FC Dallas & San Jose advance to Round of 16
San Jose Earthquakes bounce back against LAFC: "Derby games are always different"
More News
More News
Canadian Classique arrives at crucial time for Toronto FC, CF Montréal
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Canadian Classique arrives at crucial time for Toronto FC, CF Montréal
360 View: Kevin Kelsy lifts FC Cincinnati, LAFC look lethal
Voices: Kevin Egan

360 View: Kevin Kelsy lifts FC Cincinnati, LAFC look lethal
San Jose's Bruno Wilson eligible after Independent Review Panel decision

San Jose's Bruno Wilson eligible after Independent Review Panel decision
Additional suspensions issued from Toronto FC vs. New York City FC incident
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Additional suspensions issued from Toronto FC vs. New York City FC incident
Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. DC United

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. DC United
Video
Video
Chicho Arango: Real Salt Lake's MVP candidate
1:33
Quicker Stats

Chicho Arango: Real Salt Lake's MVP candidate
Top storylines heading into Matchday 15 | Headlines
1:11

Top storylines heading into Matchday 15 | Headlines
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 14?
1:23
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 14?
Goal of the Matchday 14: Ashley Westwood
0:25

Goal of the Matchday 14: Ashley Westwood