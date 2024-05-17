San Jose's Bruno Wilson eligible after Independent Review Panel decision

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to San Jose Earthquakes defender Bruno Wilson in the 72nd minute of San Jose’s match against the Portland Timbers on May 15.
Wilson is now eligible to play in San Jose’s next regular-season match against Orlando City SC on May 18.
Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since San Jose’s appeal was successful, the club maintains their two unsuccessful appeals for any future red cards in the 2024 season.