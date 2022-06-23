San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy rescheduled for September 24

The California Clasico featuring the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, originally scheduled to be played this Saturday, June 25, has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 24. Stanford University has been experiencing a power outage due to an equipment failure caused by the nearby Edgewood Fire.
“We were informed by Stanford University that the issues they are experiencing on campus this week are going to prevent the California Clasico from taking place Saturday,” said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. “We appreciate Major League Soccer and the LA Galaxy for swiftly coming to an agreement on a rescheduled date that would allow us to keep this match and all its pageantry at Stanford Stadium. We are looking forward to putting on a spectacular event for our community in September.”
All tickets purchased for the match will carry over to the future date. Tickets will be eligible for a refund for the next 30 days at the original point of purchase. More information about the rescheduled date, including kickoff time and broadcast information, will be announced later.