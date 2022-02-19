San Jose Earthquakes unveil 2022 The Creator kit

The San Jose Earthquakes have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons, The Creator kit by adidas.
The Creator kit is primarily gray with black accents throughout. Its unique patterns are inspired by the network of steel that defines PayPal Park, the street art that fills the city's walls, and the dynamic movement of San Jose and the tectonic plates it sits between. No two jerseys will be alike, as the pattern down the sides is randomly cut from a repeating cloth.
