San Jose Earthquakes transfer Emi Ochoa to Cruz Azul

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The San Jose Earthquakes have transferred homegrown goalkeeper Emi Ochoa to LIGA MX side Cruz Azul, the club announced Friday.
The 19-year-old Mexican youth international departs for a reported $2 million fee.
"We want to thank Emi for his hard work and dedication to the San Jose Earthquakes these past five years," said sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.
"It’s always fulfilling to see a local player take the necessary steps to develop and evolve from the Quakes Academy into a full-fledged professional. We wish Emi and his family all the best in this exciting new chapter in his journey."
Ochoa signed with San Jose in November 2019 at the age of 14 years and 191 days, at the time becoming the second-youngest player signing in MLS and the youngest homegrown signing. He made his first-team debut last May, posting a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC in the US Open Cup.
Ochoa featured primarily for San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, logging 13 clean sheets in 48 appearances with The Town FC between 2022-24.
The transaction marks Cruz Azul's second MLS-based signing of 2025, following left back Omar Campos' transfer from LAFC. La Máquina also boast former Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Looking to bounce back from a Wooden Spoon finish in 2024, San Jose kick off their new season on Feb. 22 at home against Real Salt Lake (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant