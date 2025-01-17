San Jose Earthquakes transfer Emi Ochoa to Cruz Azul

The 19-year-old Mexican youth international departs for a reported $2 million fee.

"We want to thank Emi for his hard work and dedication to the San Jose Earthquakes these past five years," said sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.

"It’s always fulfilling to see a local player take the necessary steps to develop and evolve from the Quakes Academy into a full-fledged professional. We wish Emi and his family all the best in this exciting new chapter in his journey."

Ochoa signed with San Jose in November 2019 at the age of 14 years and 191 days, at the time becoming the second-youngest player signing in MLS and the youngest homegrown signing. He made his first-team debut last May, posting a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over USL Championship side Oakland Roots SC in the US Open Cup.