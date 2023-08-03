San Jose Earthquakes sign USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired US men's national team forward Matthew Hoppe on a 12-month loan from Championship side Middlesbrough FC, the club announced Thursday.

Hoppe, 22, memorably broke through in late 2020 at German side FC Schalke 04. But he's found minutes hard to come by since playing at Mallorca (Spain), Hibernian (Scotland) and Middlesbrough (England).

For everyone involved, the hope is this Secondary Transfer Window move can reignite Hoppe's career closer back to home. The California native spent a year in the LA Galaxy Academy when he was younger.

"Matthew is an exciting, young player who has already gotten a lot of experience in a number of different leagues," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.