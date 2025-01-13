San Jose Earthquakes sign striker Josef Martínez

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed striker Josef Martínez via free agency, the club announced Monday.

"We are looking forward to his contributions to our attack.”

"Josef Martínez is an accomplished goalscorer in our league and is clearly an excellent addition to our team," said sporting director & head coach Bruce Arena.

Martínez is San Jose's second striker addition this offseason after they acquired Chicho Arango in a trade with Real Salt Lake . Last year, the Quakes' leading No. 9 was Jeremy Ebobisse (now with LAFC ).

Martínez is seventh in the league's all-time scoring chart with 116 goals in 184 MLS regular-season matches, one behind New York Red Bulls legend Bradley Wright-Phillips.

The 31-year-old Venezuelan international is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

MLS legend

Martínez is one of the greatest strikers in MLS history and an Atlanta United icon, having won MLS Cup 2018 with the Five Stripes. That season, he also captured Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi honors.

The Earthquakes are Martínez's fourth MLS team following stints with Atlanta (2017-22), Inter Miami CF (2023) and CF Montréal (2024). The two-time MLS All-Star and three-time MLS Bext XI selection has won four trophies during his MLS career.

Last year, Martínez was Montréal's leading scorer with 14 goals in 26 all-competition matches.