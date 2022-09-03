Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign Peru defender Miguel Trauco

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Miguel Trauco SJ

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Peruvian international left back Miguel Trauco through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Friday.

Trauco, 30, was a free agent after last playing with AS Saint-Étienne in France’s Ligue 1 alongside now-LAFC forward Denis Bouanga

He joins narrowly ahead of the MLS Roster Freeze Date arriving Sept. 2, the last day MLS teams can add players during the 2022 campaign.

“Miguel possesses very high-level experience for both club and country,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “He’s played in the top leagues of Peru, Brazil, and France, represented his country at the last World Cup, and plays a position of need following the transfer of Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord. We’re excited to welcome him to our club and introduce him to our fans.”

As Leitch noted, Trauco should give San Jose a long-term left back after moving Lopez onto the Dutch Eredivisie for an undisclosed club-record fee. He’s also their third defender signed this summer, joining Equatorial Guinea international right back Carlos Akapo as a free agent and Brazilian center back Rodrigues on loan from Gremio.

Trauco played for Brazilian club Flamengo before joining Saint-Étienne in 2019, tallying two goals and four assists in 72 total appearances across three seasons. Internationally, Tracuo has been capped 68 times by Peru and played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Next year, Trauco will play under new head coach Luchi Gonzalez, who takes over the squad following his duties with the United States at the 2022 World Cup. In the meantime, the Quakes are led by interim head coach Alex Covelo.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Related Stories

Official: San Jose Earthquakes transfer Marcos Lopez to Feyenoord
Luchi Gonzalez to bring World Cup-level standard to San Jose: "My philosophy has evolved"
Transfer Tracker San Jose Earthquakes Miguel Trauco

Related Stories

Tom Edwards departs New York Red Bulls, joins Barnsley
Slonina, Taty & more: Biggest outgoing transfers from MLS this summer
Wagner, Kone & more: Transfers that didn't happen in MLS this summer
More News
More News
San Jose Earthquakes sign Peru defender Miguel Trauco
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign Peru defender Miguel Trauco
USMNT: Gregg Berhalter issues striker warning for pre-World Cup window
Extratime

USMNT: Gregg Berhalter issues striker warning for pre-World Cup window
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 29)
Playoff Scenarios

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 29)
Tom Edwards departs New York Red Bulls, joins Barnsley
Transfer Tracker

Tom Edwards departs New York Red Bulls, joins Barnsley
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Bettors sticking with slumping LAFC 
Betting odds

MLS Cup 2022 odds: Bettors sticking with slumping LAFC 
Philadelphia Union at “full speed” in Supporters’ Shield battle with LAFC

Philadelphia Union at “full speed” in Supporters’ Shield battle with LAFC
More News
Video
Video
Head Coaches Gonzalo Pineda & Giovanni Savarese Preview Portland vs. Atlanta
1:30

Head Coaches Gonzalo Pineda & Giovanni Savarese Preview Portland vs. Atlanta
Gerhard Struber, Jim Curtin, & Sean Nealis Preview New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
1:18

Gerhard Struber, Jim Curtin, & Sean Nealis Preview New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union
Mukhtar v Driussi: Who will show off their MVP credentials? | Quicker Stats
0:47

Mukhtar v Driussi: Who will show off their MVP credentials? | Quicker Stats
Why Orlando City’s late winner vs. Seattle Sounders was the right call
3:47
Instant Replay

Why Orlando City’s late winner vs. Seattle Sounders was the right call
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023