San Jose Earthquakes sign Cam Cilley, Keegan Tingey to homegrown deals

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder Cam Cilley and defender Keegan Tingey to homegrown contracts for the 2023 MLS season with club options spanning from 2024-26, the club announced Friday.

The Stanford University graduates are the 12th and 13th Earthquakes Academy products to sign with the first team. The two players led Stanford to a Pac-12 championship in 2020 and helped the Cardinal finish third place nationally in 2019.