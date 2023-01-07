Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign Cam Cilley, Keegan Tingey to homegrown deals

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

San Jose Earthquakes logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder Cam Cilley and defender Keegan Tingey to homegrown contracts for the 2023 MLS season with club options spanning from 2024-26, the club announced Friday.

The Stanford University graduates are the 12th and 13th Earthquakes Academy products to sign with the first team. The two players led Stanford to a Pac-12 championship in 2020 and helped the Cardinal finish third place nationally in 2019.

“Cam and Keegan both had standout careers in the Quakes Academy and at Stanford University,” general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “They’ve both earned the opportunity to continue their development at the professional level.”

Cilley, 22, was a four-year starter at Stanford and tallied six goals and nine assists in 69 total appearances (61 starts). He was named First Team All-Pac-12 as a senior in 2022.

Tingey, 22, was a four-year starter for Stanford and tallied three goals and 16 assists in 66 total appearances (61 starts). He was named Second Team All-Pac-12 as a senior in 2022.

The California natives join Tanner Beason, Ousseni Bouda and Will Richmond as Stanford products on the Quakes roster. They both attended the same high school as goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski.

San Jose are entering their first season under head coach Luchi Gonzalez. They'll open play Feb. 25 at Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

