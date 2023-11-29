Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes sign Benji Kikanovic, Paul Marie to new contracts

San Jose Earthquakes logo generic
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extensions

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed forward Benji Kikanovic and defender Paul Marie to new contracts through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.

“Benji and Paul have been consummate professionals and have shown their ability to compete in this league,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “We’re excited to welcome them back in the fold as we continue to move forward and build our roster for the 2024 season.”

Kikanovic has tallied 11 goals and four assists in 71 appearances for the Earthquakes since joining the club in 2021. The 23-year-old played collegiately at Sacramento State and is a San Jose native.

Marie, a versatile fullback, has four goals and four assists in 108 matches for San Jose since joining the club in 2018. The 28-year-old France native played college soccer at Florida International University.

Heading into 2024, San Jose are building off an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip where they lost a Wild Card match vs. Sporting Kansas City. They earned the Western Conference's No. 9 seed with 44 points (10W-10L-14D).

MLS Transfer Tracker

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
Transfer Tracker San Jose Earthquakes Benjamin Kikanovic Paul Marie

