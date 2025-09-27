San Diego FC’s Right to Dream Academy officially opens

San Diego FC have officially opened the San Diego FC Academy, a groundbreaking residential program and part of the global Right to Dream community.
The opening marks a significant milestone in Right to Dream's long-term vision to develop talent within the United States and Mexico. The state-of-the-art facility is poised to become a crucial pathway for emerging talent to become professionals and access world-class education in North America.
Located on Sycuan tribal land in El Cajon, the Academy will operate Right to Dream’s unique development model – providing world-class soccer training, character development, and education to boys and girls, with each residential student-athlete receiving a full five-year scholarship regardless of soccer performance (a first for North America and MLS).
The 28-acre site is also home to the Sharp Healthcare Performance Center, where the San Diego FC first team trains.
"In San Diego, we are creating something entirely new for North America – a residential school and academy with full scholarships for all students and links to Major League Soccer, one of the fastest growing leagues in the world," said Sir Mohamed Mansour, chairman of San Diego FC and Right to Dream.
"Like our existing academies in Ghana, Egypt and Denmark, the San Diego Academy will prioritize character development and education as much as football. Sport is the entry point, but the real mission is to help these young people to discover their potential, build their character, and pursue a meaningful life on or off the pitch.
"Our philosophy is grounded in the values we live every day through Right to Dream – an organization born from the belief that talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not."
The San Diego FC Academy competes in MLS NEXT beginning with the 2025-26 season. The Academy launched this year with 17 student-athletes in its U-13 team, expanding in future years to additional age groups and girls’ teams.
The inaugural roster is mostly composed of student-athletes from San Diego and Tijuana, with a select group from open MLS territories, reflecting the Academy’s commitment to developing talent from both sides of the border and across North America.
"Today is about hope and promise. Today is about talent, character, and purpose," said San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn.
"This Academy represents more than just football – it’s a commitment to nurturing our student-athletes, providing them with opportunities to shine, and inspiring future generations across San Diego and beyond. This is a special, magnificent moment in our history, one that will shape the identity of our club for decades to come.”
The Academy, built upon Right to Dream’s model, is founded on the principle of integrating young players into first-team soccer early in their professional careers.
This commitment to accelerated development is brought to life at world-class academies in Ghana, Denmark, and Egypt, where numerous graduates, including Mohammed Kudus, Simon Adingra, and Kathrine Moller Kuhl, have gone on to play at the highest level for club and country.
The philosophy will be central to talent development in San Diego, with the purpose-built facility designed to encourage interaction among academy players, coaches, and professional players.
"For Right to Dream to have a team in MLS, where the sport is growing so much, I think, is massive," said San Diego FC partner Juan Mata.
"To have seen firsthand the team, the atmosphere in the stadium, and what we are creating here, and how it is not only helping fans to enjoy the sport but also benefiting San Diego, the community – it’s special.
"The academy is a fundamental part of this club, and hopefully in five to 10 years we’ll see how important the work has been on the pitch, but especially off the pitch”.