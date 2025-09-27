San Diego FC’s Right to Dream Academy officially opens

San Diego FC have officially opened the San Diego FC Academy, a groundbreaking residential program and part of the global Right to Dream community.

The opening marks a significant milestone in Right to Dream's long-term vision to develop talent within the United States and Mexico. The state-of-the-art facility is poised to become a crucial pathway for emerging talent to become professionals and access world-class education in North America.

Located on Sycuan tribal land in El Cajon, the Academy will operate Right to Dream’s unique development model – providing world-class soccer training, character development, and education to boys and girls, with each residential student-athlete receiving a full five-year scholarship regardless of soccer performance (a first for North America and MLS).

The 28-acre site is also home to the Sharp Healthcare Performance Center, where the San Diego FC first team trains.

"In San Diego, we are creating something entirely new for North America – a residential school and academy with full scholarships for all students and links to Major League Soccer, one of the fastest growing leagues in the world," said Sir Mohamed Mansour, chairman of San Diego FC and Right to Dream.

"Like our existing academies in Ghana, Egypt and Denmark, the San Diego Academy will prioritize character development and education as much as football. Sport is the entry point, but the real mission is to help these young people to discover their potential, build their character, and pursue a meaningful life on or off the pitch.