San Diego FC, LAFC add new twist to SoCal sports rivalry

He’d be the first to downplay it, to direct attention towards the players on the pitch and fans in the stands.

“Just really looking forward to seeing another home match,” Penn told MLSsoccer.com on Thursday evening, “another sold-out house, and the beginning of the San Diego-Los Angeles soccer experiences – I can't say a rivalry yet, because it sort of will develop on its own, in its own way, but certainly [there’s] a lot more attention, interest any time a San Diego sports team hosts an LA sports team down here.”

As SDFC’s CEO, he’s led the expansion side from conception to construction to launch, much as he did for LAFC as the club’s first president, a key figure in what’s widely considered one of the most successful startups in league history. This weekend, his past project will serve as a measuring stick of sorts for his present one, as fledgling San Diego test themselves against a certified member of the MLS elite with the additional intensity of a civic rivalry with deep roots.

Yet San Diego FC ’s clash with LAFC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ), the first-ever meeting of the two Southern California sides, is a past-meets-present moment for Tom Penn nonetheless.

Deep-rooted rivalry

As the smaller, more laid-back foil to sprawling, globally renowned LA, San Diego collectively tends to take particular delight in getting the better of the neighboring metropolis to the north. While the cities undoubtedly have distinct personalities, which SDFC nodded to with its ‘proud not loud’ tagline, it’s also fueled by loss, the NBA’s Clippers and NFL’s Chargers having relocated up Interstate 5 in years past.

That history was in the foreground as SDFC kicked off its inaugural season with a road upset of the defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy on opening weekend, a memorable occasion witnessed in person by hundreds of traveling fans who’d love to see a similar result on home turf on Matchday 6.

“It'll be really cool over time to see how the SoCal derbies play out like this, because there's a natural adjacency and intensity around it,’ said Penn. “You have the long history of Padres-Dodgers and sort of the interwoven history of teams that have relocated to Los Angeles from San Diego. We look forward to representing San Diego in the global game for a long time.”

Parallels can be drawn between how the two clubs took shape. Both sketched out their early identities with minimalist monikers and evocative color schemes – ‘Black & Gold,’ ‘Chrome & Azul’ – and worked with fans to create space for supporter culture to take root. With Designated Players Carlos Vela and Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, both signed creative Mexican wingers as cornerstones of their attack.

Uniquely San Diego

That said, Penn has observed how circumstances on the ground inevitably influence a markedly different set of priorities for the 2025 debutants.

“The two main differences here was the pace of this one, a much faster pace – under two years from idea to playing games is way faster than what LAFC was,” he noted, with Snapdragon’s existence allowing for a faster runup compared to the timeline of BMO Stadium’s construction in downtown Los Angeles.

“The second is the ability to be macro-relevant to this entire community down here. The Padres are the only other major men's professional sports team, so we're the second team into the market from a major league standpoint, and the [NWSL’s] Wave are here as well,” he added.