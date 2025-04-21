San Diego FC acquire Oscar Verhoeven from San Jose Earthquakes

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

San Diego FC have acquired defender Oscar Verhoeven on loan from the San Jose Earthquakes through the 2025 season, the Western Conference clubs announced Monday.

In return for the 18-year-old US youth international, the Earthquakes receive $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). The deal has a purchase option in exchange for 2026 GAM and a sell-on percentage.

The right back has played nine times for San Jose's first team, in addition to 36 matches with their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate. He represented the US at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"We’re pleased to welcome Oscar to San Diego as we continue to add competition to our group," said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps.