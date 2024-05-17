San Diego FC Expansion

San Diego FC enter partnership with Club Tijuana

San Diego Xolos
MLSsoccer staff

San Diego FC, the incoming 30th club in Major League Soccer, has entered a five-year partnership with Liga MX’s Club Tijuana that includes an annual friendly match as part of a football cultural celebration for the region.

The multi-year competition, the first of its kind between an MLS and Liga MX club, will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego beginning in 2025. This match will be included in the season ticket packages for SDFC season ticket members, and ample tickets will be made available for Xolos fans.

Based less than 25 miles apart, San Diego (America) and Club Tijuana (Mexico) also aim to establish friendly alignment between both clubs to engage with their respective supporters and fans on community service projects. Over time, Xolos and SDFC aspire to add entertainment and festival/fiesta elements to the events.

“We are honored to partner with our neighbors at Club Tijuana to co-create a series of exciting matches and a cultural celebration of the unique binational communities of San Diego and Tijuana,” said San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn.

“We are excited to compete intensely on the pitch and work together off the pitch to develop unifying initiatives and experiences that will help grow the game and make a positive impact on both sides of the border.”

Each of the annual matches as part of the multi-year partnership between both clubs will be produced, promoted and presented by SDFC. Additional details about the events will be announced at a later date.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
San Diego FC Expansion Matchday

