Sacha Kljestan returns with LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS season

Veteran midfielder Sacha Kljestan has re-signed with the LA Galaxy through the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.

The 36-year-old, who was a free agent, has notched five goals and four assists in 46 regular-season appearances (21 starts) for the Galaxy since joining the Western Conference side in December 2019.

“We are pleased to bring back Sacha, who provides a wealth of experience to our group and adds depth and leadership to our midfield position,” LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said in a team release. “He's one of the most experienced players to have ever played in Major League Soccer and our club will continue to benefit with him on and off the pitch.”

Kljestan first turned pro in 2006 with now-defunct Chivas USA, then spent a half-decade with Belgian top-flight side Anderlecht while also amassing six goals across 51 caps with the US men’s national team.

Kljestan returned to MLS in 2015 with the New York Red Bulls, plus spent several seasons with Orlando City SC before heading back to his California roots. He’s tallied 43 goals and 97 assists in 310 regular-season games played (265 starts), the second stat standing as eighth all-time in MLS history.