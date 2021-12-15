Transfer Tracker

Sacha Kljestan returns with LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Sacha Kljestan – LA Galaxy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Veteran midfielder Sacha Kljestan has re-signed with the LA Galaxy through the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.

The 36-year-old, who was a free agent, has notched five goals and four assists in 46 regular-season appearances (21 starts) for the Galaxy since joining the Western Conference side in December 2019.

“We are pleased to bring back Sacha, who provides a wealth of experience to our group and adds depth and leadership to our midfield position,” LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said in a team release. “He's one of the most experienced players to have ever played in Major League Soccer and our club will continue to benefit with him on and off the pitch.”

Kljestan first turned pro in 2006 with now-defunct Chivas USA, then spent a half-decade with Belgian top-flight side Anderlecht while also amassing six goals across 51 caps with the US men’s national team.

Kljestan returned to MLS in 2015 with the New York Red Bulls, plus spent several seasons with Orlando City SC before heading back to his California roots. He’s tallied 43 goals and 97 assists in 310 regular-season games played (265 starts), the second stat standing as eighth all-time in MLS history.

A two-time MLS Best XI midfielder, Kljestan and LA are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return as they enter year two under Vanney.

Transfer Tracker LA Galaxy Sacha Kljestan

Related Stories

New England Revolution defender DeJuan Jones signs extension through 2024
LAFC land forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi via Expansion Draft trade
Vancouver Whitecaps acquire defender Tristan Blackmon in Expansion Draft trade
More News
More News
Concacaf Champions League 2022 draw: MLS teams learn Round of 16 matchups

Concacaf Champions League 2022 draw: MLS teams learn Round of 16 matchups
Sacha Kljestan returns with LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS season
Transfer Tracker

Sacha Kljestan returns with LA Galaxy for 2022 MLS season
Cristian Roldan on rare USMNT December camp: “It's our duty to stay fit and be ready"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Cristian Roldan on rare USMNT December camp: “It's our duty to stay fit and be ready"
Eight best things about the 2022 MLS regular season schedule
Voices: Sam Jones

Eight best things about the 2022 MLS regular season schedule
MLS Cup 2022 predictions: Your (very) early guide to top contenders
Voices: Greg Seltzer

MLS Cup 2022 predictions: Your (very) early guide to top contenders
Concacaf Champions League 2022 draw: What to know and how to watch

Concacaf Champions League 2022 draw: What to know and how to watch
More News
Video
Video
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Atlanta United's Anton Walkes is Charlotte FC's second pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:16

Atlanta United's Anton Walkes is Charlotte FC's second pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video