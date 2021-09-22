"Rocket fuel": New Leagues Cup, expanded CCL to ignite region ahead of 2026 World Cup

NEW YORK — Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions League will have a brand new look. And, with it, the budding cooperation between MLS and Liga MX is shooting for the moon.

It’s fitting that MLS commissioner Don Garber described the changes as “rocket fuel” for the competition among leagues and federations.

Starting in 2023, all MLS and Liga MX clubs will participate in the Leagues Cup, a reimagined month-long tournament taking place in the summer while both leagues pause their domestic calendars, the two leagues and Concacaf announced Wednesday. Together with the new format, there'll be plenty of fresh incentives: The tournament will have three places up for grabs in an expanded Concacaf Champions League, which was also announced Tuesday.

In the buildup to the 2026 World Cup held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, Liga MX and MLS are preparing for takeoff into what they believe will be a new stratosphere for Concacaf and North American soccer.