Rivalry Week: How to watch, stream Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal

The Canadian Classique resumes Saturday at BMO Field, with Toronto FC and CF Montréal meeting as part of Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire.

If recent history is any indication, Montréal should feel confident, having won the last five matchups against their Canadian neighbors across all competitions. Toronto have just a single victory over Montréal since 2021.

Which struggling Canadian side can right the ship in Matchday 15? That’s the biggest question hanging over head coaches John Herdman (TFC) and Laurent Courtois (MTL), with each team craving a result in the season's first derby.

One more: Italian star Lorenzo Insigne is back from a hamstring injury, hoping to build off his 2g/1a this season.

Bernardeschi (3g/3a) and Owusu (5g/0a) have been in fine form for the Reds and will be critical in breaking down Montréal’s midfield, while midfielder Matty Longstaff will also play a vital role in going up against Mathieu Choiniére .

Coming off a 2-0 loss to Nashville SC , Toronto return to the Lakeshore and welcome back Herdman, goalkeeper Sean Johnson and attackers Federico Bernardeschi and Prince Owusu . All four missed the midweek trip to GEODIS Park due to suspension.

Record : 3W-6L-3D (12 points)

: 3W-6L-3D (12 points) Standings: 13th place, Eastern Conference

Courtois’ tactics have delighted soccer aficionados, but are yet to produce significant results for Montréal, who linger near the bottom of the Eastern Conference table.

There’s no denying they’ve shown bright spots, however. With the recent play of Choiniére and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, there’s reason to hope for Montréal, especially against a TFC side that's coming off two-straight losses.