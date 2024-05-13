Rivalry Week

Rivalry Week: How to watch, stream Orlando City vs. Inter Miami

The Florida Derby resumes Wednesday evening when Orlando City SC host Inter Miami CF for a Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire showdown.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • INTER&CO Stadium | Orlando, Florida

This Matchday 14 fixture offers revenge for Orlando, who suffered a 5-0 defeat at Inter Miami in early March. Lionel Messi (2g/1a) and Luis Suárez (2g/2a) were elite in that home victory, an early sign of their Supporters' Shield-leading potential.

Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
  • Record: 3W-5L-3D (12 points)
  • Standings: 11th place, Eastern Conference

So far this season, Orlando City have fallen short of their lofty expectations. But if Saturday's 3-2 win at the Philadelphia Union is a harbinger of what's to come, Oscar Pareja's team may have turned a corner.

Offseason signings Luis Muriel (2g/1a) and Nicolás Lodeiro (0g/3a) were the catalysts at Philadelphia, and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese stopped Dániel Gazdag's late penalty kick that would have given the hosts a draw.

Orlando, picked in preseason as many pundits' Supporters' Shield favorite, have a chance to make a statement vs. their local rival. Can someone like Muriel, or even Facundo Torres, deliver?

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
  • Record: 8W-2L-3D (27 points)
  • Standings: 1st place, Eastern Conference

Inter Miami have won five straight games, outscoring their opponents 19-8 during that stretch. While head coach Tata Martino's team keeps allowing first-half goals, high-end talent repeatedly digs them out of any early hole.

That was fully apparent in Saturday's 3-2 win at CF Montréal, when goals from Suárez and Benjamin Cremaschi followed Matías Rojas' sumptuous free kick. A rarity: Messi, who broke several MLS records in the preceding matchdays, was held off the scoresheet at Stade Saputo.

Inter Miami are unbeaten (2W-0L-1D) in their last three matches against Orlando. Now, with a league-leading 2.08 points per game and 35 goals scored, pink very well could again reign supreme in the Florida Derby.

