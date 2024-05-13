Rivalry Week: How to watch, stream Orlando City vs. Inter Miami

This Matchday 14 fixture offers revenge for Orlando, who suffered a 5-0 defeat at Inter Miami in early March. Lionel Messi (2g/1a) and Luis Suárez (2g/2a) were elite in that home victory, an early sign of their Supporters' Shield-leading potential.

Orlando, picked in preseason as many pundits' Supporters' Shield favorite, have a chance to make a statement vs. their local rival. Can someone like Muriel, or even Facundo Torres , deliver?

Offseason signings Luis Muriel (2g/1a) and Nicolás Lodeiro (0g/3a) were the catalysts at Philadelphia, and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese stopped Dániel Gazdag 's late penalty kick that would have given the hosts a draw.

So far this season, Orlando City have fallen short of their lofty expectations. But if Saturday's 3-2 win at the Philadelphia Union is a harbinger of what's to come, Oscar Pareja's team may have turned a corner.

Record: 8W-2L-3D (27 points)

8W-2L-3D (27 points) Standings: 1st place, Eastern Conference

Inter Miami have won five straight games, outscoring their opponents 19-8 during that stretch. While head coach Tata Martino's team keeps allowing first-half goals, high-end talent repeatedly digs them out of any early hole.

That was fully apparent in Saturday's 3-2 win at CF Montréal, when goals from Suárez and Benjamin Cremaschi followed Matías Rojas' sumptuous free kick. A rarity: Messi, who broke several MLS records in the preceding matchdays, was held off the scoresheet at Stade Saputo.