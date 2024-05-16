Rivalry Week

Rivalry Week: How to watch, stream New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls

24-RivalryWeek-H2W-NYCvRBNY
MLSsoccer staff

The Hudson River Derby resumes Saturday at Citi Field, with New York City FC hosting New York Red Bulls as part of Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Citi Field | Queens, New York

Will New York turn red or blue?

That's the only question that matters to supporters on both sides of this rivalry, which RBNY has historically dominated by going 15W-8L-4D. Since 2021, the Red Bulls have only lost twice in nine matches across all competitions against NYCFC.

New York City FC logo
New York City FC
  • Record: 6W-5L-2D (20 points)
  • Standings: 4th place, Eastern Conference

After opening the season with just one win in seven matches, NYCFC have rattled off five wins in their last six. So, what's clicked for Nick Cushing's team?

It's a mixture of standout play from goalkeeper Matt Freese, midfielder Santiago Rodríguez coming into his own with 5g/3a, and veterans like Keaton Parks, James Sands and Thiago Martins leading a young, talent-rich squad.

There are still questions at striker – Mounsef Bakrar is yet to open his 2024 account and marquee offseason signing Jovan Mijatović hasn't fully settled since arriving from Serbia's Red Star Belgrade.

But there's no denying the MLS Cup 2021 champions are cruising, boosting their chances for New York Derby bragging rights.

New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
  • Record: 6W-2L-5D (23 points)
  • Standings: 3rd place, Eastern Conference

The Red Bulls are showing hallmark traits of an MLS Cup contender: scoring in bunches, solid defense, tactical flexibility and effective stars. They've leveled up under new head coach Sandro Schwarz, and are in form with back-to-back wins by a combined 8-3 scoreline.

The biggest surprises, perhaps? Lewis Morgan sits fifth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 9g/3a, the Scottish forward recovering from a long-term injury that limited him to just five appearances a season ago. DP forward Dante Vanzeir also looks rejuvenated, tallying a team-high seven assists.

There's no surprise in captain Emil Forsberg pulling the strings, though. The Swedish No. 10 arrived in December from sister side RB Leipzig (German Bundesliga), supplying 4g/3a and providing the creative foundation upon which Morgan and Vanzeir thrive.

Sprinkle in talents like goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, center back Noah Elie, left back John Tolkin, and midfielder Frankie Amaya, and you've got a team that's dreaming big.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Rivalry Week Matchday New York City Football Club New York Red Bulls

Related Stories

Lewis Morgan relishes return to Hudson River Derby: "It's just special"
Toronto FC vs. CF Montréal: What will define new-look Canadian Classique?
New York Red Bulls set sights on NYCFC after blitzing DC United
More News
More News
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 14
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 14
Nashville SC part ways with Gary Smith

Nashville SC part ways with Gary Smith
Your Thursday Kickoff: Midweek madness! Cincy, Charlotte & LAFC stay red-hot
The Daily Kickoff

Your Thursday Kickoff: Midweek madness! Cincy, Charlotte & LAFC stay red-hot
Rivalry Week: How to watch, stream New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls

Rivalry Week: How to watch, stream New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Lewis Morgan relishes return to Hudson River Derby: "It's just special"

Lewis Morgan relishes return to Hudson River Derby: "It's just special"
Video
Video
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:58

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 14 in MLS!
18:14

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 14 in MLS!
What's wrong with the Philadelphia Union?
1:23

What's wrong with the Philadelphia Union?
WATCH: Pandemonium in Portland! Timbers rally past 10-man Quakes
7:04

WATCH: Pandemonium in Portland! Timbers rally past 10-man Quakes