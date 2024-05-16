Rivalry Week: How to watch, stream New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls

The Hudson River Derby resumes Saturday at Citi Field, with New York City FC hosting New York Red Bulls as part of Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire.

That's the only question that matters to supporters on both sides of this rivalry, which RBNY has historically dominated by going 15W-8L-4D. Since 2021, the Red Bulls have only lost twice in nine matches across all competitions against NYCFC.

But there's no denying the MLS Cup 2021 champions are cruising, boosting their chances for New York Derby bragging rights.

There are still questions at striker – Mounsef Bakrar is yet to open his 2024 account and marquee offseason signing Jovan Mijatović hasn't fully settled since arriving from Serbia's Red Star Belgrade.

After opening the season with just one win in seven matches, NYCFC have rattled off five wins in their last six. So, what's clicked for Nick Cushing's team?

Record: 6W-2L-5D (23 points)

6W-2L-5D (23 points) Standings: 3rd place, Eastern Conference

The Red Bulls are showing hallmark traits of an MLS Cup contender: scoring in bunches, solid defense, tactical flexibility and effective stars. They've leveled up under new head coach Sandro Schwarz, and are in form with back-to-back wins by a combined 8-3 scoreline.

The biggest surprises, perhaps? Lewis Morgan sits fifth in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 9g/3a, the Scottish forward recovering from a long-term injury that limited him to just five appearances a season ago. DP forward Dante Vanzeir also looks rejuvenated, tallying a team-high seven assists.

There's no surprise in captain Emil Forsberg pulling the strings, though. The Swedish No. 10 arrived in December from sister side RB Leipzig (German Bundesliga), supplying 4g/3a and providing the creative foundation upon which Morgan and Vanzeir thrive.