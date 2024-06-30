Riqui Puig is back! LA Galaxy pound Quakes, El Tráfico up next

As talented as Riqui Puig is, as rare and beguiling as his quintessential No. 10 skill set may be, the numbers his LA Galaxy posted during his recent injury absence were just as difficult to ignore: Three straight wins, two of them marked by clean sheets, the Gs showcasing levels of collective organization and solidity which have been all too rare for the club over the past few years.

“It just proved today that his capacity and his quality makes our team great, right? We can be really good, but he helps to make our team great. And so I was happy for him because he certainly changed the game, and the next two goals that really put the game away came from him.”

“He took the game to another level and another speed, and I think there shouldn't really be too many comments on whether this team is better with or without Riqui, I think that's nonsense,” said LA coach Greg Vanney afterward.

Puig came off the bench to orchestrate a late-breaking demolition of their California Clásico rivals the San Jose Earthquakes before a crowd of more than 40,000 spectators at Stanford Stadium, turning a one-goal lead into a commanding 3-0 rout with a bustling maestro’s display highlighted by a 91% pass completion rate and a guiding hand in the Gs’ second and third goals.

So it was probably no coincidence the Spanish playmaker reminded everyone he’s still the Galaxy’s spiritual center of gravity as he returned to the pitch on Saturday night.

Sure enough, before Vanney had even finished his postgame press conference in San Jose, Puig was back online to respond, throwing some more shade in the direction of Kljestan, himself a SoCal resident and former Galaxy playmaker.

“It's going to be on Riqui Puig to settle back into the team, stay organized, stay disciplined, stay in position, and not go running all over the place,” said Kljestan, who this weekend teamed up with Egan to poke a bit of fun at himself in response to Puig’s tweet, taking a week off from MLS 360 duties as he spent some time in Europe.

Puig himself seems to be finely attuned to even the slightest hint of doubt or criticism. As MLS Season Pass host Kevin Egan explained on MLSsoccer.com this week , the FC Barcelona alum took to Twitter to fire off a snarky potshot in the direction of Season Pass’ Sacha Kljestan and the rest of MLSsoccer.com’s panel of preseason predictors on Wednesday, just a few days after Kljestan observed the newfound defensive composure his team displayed in his absence.

“Yeah, Riqui’s good, man,” said Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy . “Like, the guy's really good and he comes in, holds the ball really well, controls the game, can make plays, makes things happen. So I think he can speak for himself, but as a teammate, when he steps on the field he performs, he loves to go forward and keep possession. So it's nice to get him back on the field and hopefully, he stays on the field for us. We need him.”

From Clásico to Tráfico

It’s a timely, juicy subplot as their July 4 El Tráfico clash (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) with crosstown rivals LAFC looms. This edition of the derby carries arguably more significance than it has in years thanks to the legitimate excellence of both Los Angeles clubs, who currently sit first and second in the Western Conference standings thanks to red-hot runs of form – not to mention the fact this one is set for the Rose Bowl, with the enlarged crowd that provides.

The Galaxy have won four straight, are 6-1 since late May and have posted three consecutive shutouts for the first time in eight years. LAFC, meanwhile, are on an 8-0-1 tear of their own over the past two months.

“We’re in a good place right now,” said McCarthy, who played for LAFC before crossing the divide last winter. “Going into El Tráfico, it's one of those games that you want to be a part of, and it's one of those cool moments when you get to compete against big teams.