MLS Exports

Ricardo Pepi scores brace to boost USMNT World Cup chances

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Pepi Gronigen

Ricardo Pepi continues strengthening his case for a World Cup call-up with the US men's national team, netting a brace for FC Groningen and extending his scoring streak to three games in the Eredivisie.

Friday's two goals – one from the penalty spot, as well as a nice finish on a give-and-go inside the box – weren't enough to avoid a 3-2 home loss to RKC Waalwijk. But they are sure to keep the FC Dallas homegrown export in the conversation with just over a month before USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter announces his final 26-man roster for Qatar on Nov. 9.

Pepi did little to help his cause during the recent September international window, earning a mere 13 touches in a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia. However, he's been another story of late at the club level.

The 19-year-old is rediscovering his form in the Dutch top flight, his home for the remainder of the 2022-23 season after being loaned out by German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg. In four games with Groningen, Pepi is already making Eridivisie history thanks to his four-goal, one-assist output.

This impressive turnaround comes after Pepi went nearly a year (345 days, to be exact) without finding the back of the net following a reported $20 million transfer from Dallas to Augsburg. He remained a constant presence in Berhalter's call-ups thanks to his performances during Concacaf World Cup qualifying – particularly a memorable outing in Honduras that earned the USMNT a massive 4-1 comeback victory against the Catrachos.

Former Dallas teammate Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent (Norwich City) and Jordan Pefok (Union Berlin) are the other strikers presumably in the running with Pepi for a spot on the final roster.

The USMNT are in Group B in Qatar, and their full group stage schedule is as follows:

  • Nov. 21 vs. Wales (2 pm ET)
  • Nov. 25 vs. England (2 pm ET)
  • Nov. 29 vs. Iran (2 pm ET)
MLS Exports Ricardo Pepi

Related Stories

Jesse Marsch's Leeds United is "another milestone" in growth of MLS
Leeds United: Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams dominate Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea
Explaining Cole Bassett’s loan from Colorado Rapids to Fortuna Sittard
More News
More News
Ricardo Pepi scores brace to boost USMNT World Cup chances

Ricardo Pepi scores brace to boost USMNT World Cup chances
Coach of the Year: Why CF Montréal's Wilfried Nancy may have the strongest case
Extratime

Coach of the Year: Why CF Montréal's Wilfried Nancy may have the strongest case
Can Vancouver Whitecaps surpass "peak of the mountain" on Decision Day?
Extratime

Can Vancouver Whitecaps surpass "peak of the mountain" on Decision Day?
Djordje Petrović: New England Revolution can be springboard to a "major team"
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Djordje Petrović: New England Revolution can be springboard to a "major team"
Diego Fagundez: My South American upbringing in Massachusetts
Hispanic Heritage Month

Diego Fagundez: My South American upbringing in Massachusetts
Djordje Petrović reaches long-term extension with New England Revolution
Transfer Tracker

Djordje Petrović reaches long-term extension with New England Revolution
More News
Video
Video
Vanni Sartini on Vancouver's playoff push & improvement as a coach | Extratime
19:41

Vanni Sartini on Vancouver's playoff push & improvement as a coach | Extratime
It All Comes Down to This: Top Storylines Heading into Decision Day Action | Headlines
1:24

It All Comes Down to This: Top Storylines Heading into Decision Day Action | Headlines
Playoffs on the line! Who gets in, who goes home? | What's at stake on Decision Day
1:26:13

Playoffs on the line! Who gets in, who goes home? | What's at stake on Decision Day
Chicharito is ready for Leagues Cup 2023, are you?
1:00

Chicharito is ready for Leagues Cup 2023, are you?
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.