Ricardo Pepi scores brace to boost USMNT World Cup chances

Ricardo Pepi continues strengthening his case for a World Cup call-up with the US men's national team , netting a brace for FC Groningen and extending his scoring streak to three games in the Eredivisie.

Friday's two goals – one from the penalty spot, as well as a nice finish on a give-and-go inside the box – weren't enough to avoid a 3-2 home loss to RKC Waalwijk. But they are sure to keep the FC Dallas homegrown export in the conversation with just over a month before USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter announces his final 26-man roster for Qatar on Nov. 9.

Pepi did little to help his cause during the recent September international window, earning a mere 13 touches in a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia. However, he's been another story of late at the club level.